My Husband Is Now My Wife | LOVE DON’T JUDGE

AFTER over 25 years as husband and wife, this couple have renewed their vows as two wives after Lacey transitioned from male to female.

Both coming from conservative backgrounds, Lacey, 50, and Cindy, 55, met 28 years ago when Lacey was living as a man and serving in the military.

Lacey has been struggling with her gender identity for years, but Cindy had no idea until Lacey actually came out in 2018.

Lacey told Truly: "I felt like I was in a gorilla suit, it was literally like wearing a costume - I'd be Googling things like 'why do I feel like a woman'." After multiple attempts at suicide, Lacey reached breaking point and decided she had to come out as trans to her family.

"I had no clue, I had no suspicion, no inkling - she was very manly, extreme redneck," Cindy said.

After a difficult period, Cindy eventually accepted Lacey for who she truly was and the two stayed together as a couple.

"I came to the conclusion that above all God would have wanted me to love her - that was the big 'aha' moment for me," Cindy added.

For Lacey and Cindy, however, the hardest part was when Lacey came out as a trans woman publicly.