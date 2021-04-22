Biden Pledges to Reduce US Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 50%

On April 22, President Joe Biden announced his administration’s latest push to combat climate change.

.

Biden said that by 2030, the U.S. will have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 percent.

That’s more than double what the U.S. committed to under the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

.

His pledge moves the U.S. closer to decarbonizing the nation’s energy sector by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

.

This is the decade that we must make decisions to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis … This is a moral imperative.

An economic imperative.

A moment of peril, but also a moment of extraordinary possibilities, President Joe Biden, via CNBC.

Biden will announce the country’s target at the global leaders climate summit on April 22 and April 23.

40 world leaders will be attending the virtual event and are expected to make their own new commitments.

The U.K. and European Union have committed to cutting emissions by 68 percent and 55 percent, respectively.

China has vowed to be carbon neutral by 2060.