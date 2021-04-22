Ex-Tory leader wants China ‘called to account’ over treatment of Uighur Muslims

Conservative MPs Nusrat Ghani and Sir Iain Duncan Smith join protesters staging a demonstration on Parliament Square urging the UK to recognise China's treatment of Uighur Muslims as genocide.Former Tory leader Sir Iain tells the crowd of around 30 China needs to be "called to account", saying genocide is "the crime of all crimes".It's before a vote begins in the House of Commons on whether China is committing genocide against Uighurs .