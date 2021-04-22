Devotees test COVID positive on return from Pakistan after Baisakhi

Few Sikh pilgrims have been tested positive for COVID-19 on their return from Pakistan after celebrating Baisakhi, informed Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur on April 22 while addressing a press conference in Amritsar.

"Some devotees who came back from Pakistan after celebrating Baisakhi have tested positive for COVID.

As per health department's instructions, all of them will be quarantined," Kaur told mediapersons.

Today, a Sikh jatha was seen returning to India from Attari-Wagah border.