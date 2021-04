Interview: Bobby Brown revealed on 'The Masked Singer'

COMING UP ON A 45 LOOKINGAT THE BEST OF THINGS MOVINGSMOOTHLY, TRAFFIC WISE DOWNTHERE ALL RIGHT LAST NIGHT TOOUR DOUBLE ELIMINATION ON THEMASK SINGER AND IT WASN'T ACOMPLETE SURPRISE WHEN WEFINALLY SAW WHO WAS BEHIND THEMASK OF THE CRASH.SO INCREDIBLE HE JOINS USNOW LIVE BOBBY BROWN HERE TOGOING ON THE SHOW.BOBBY I'M SO SAD.

YOU AREGOOD AND I WAS ROOTING FOR YOUKNOW IT'S OKAY, YEAH IS ITOKAY.

IT'S OKAY.IT'S GOOD TO INTERESTINGTHING THERE BECAUSE IT IS AWHOLE PROCESS BEING IN THATCOSTUME AND YOU WOULD MENTIONTHAT YOU ARE CLAUSTROPHOBICWHAT WAS IT LIKE INSIDE THATMASK.IT WAS HOT VERY VERY TRULYINTHAT SO MANY LAYERS THATYOU FROM THE CAUSE TO THESHELL ON MY BACK TO THAT BIGAND THAT I IT WAS GRUELINGBUT.HAVE FUN DOING IT WAS A LOTOF FUN.WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO DOTHIS AT TO JUMP ONTO THE MASKSINGER AND PUT YOURSELF OUTTHERE LIKE THIS.MY KIDS MY KIDS AND MYSELFAND MY WIFE WE WATCH MASK.SINGER.

RELIGIOUSLY EVERY WEEKI JUST DECIDED TO SURPRISETHEM AND DO SOMETHING OUT OFTHE BOX.

MESSING WAS THE ONETHAT MADE THE CALL AND IREALLY ENJOYED I ENJOYED EVERYMINUTE DID YOUR KIDS KNOW THATYOU WERE ACTUALLY ON THE SHOWI MEAN YOU WATCHING SOME OFYOUR SONGS HAVE COME UPSEASONS PAST.WHAT WAS IT LIKE WHEN THEYSAW YOU IN THE COSTUME.

IDIDN'T KNOW THAT IT WASACTUALLY MADE A GUEST IT WASME BECAUSE WE SING AROUND THEHOUSE A LOT SO THEYBUT WHEN THEY FOUND OUTTHAT IT REALLY WAS ME LASTBIG GET THE BIG PARTY LASTNIGHT SPAGHETTI PARTY WITHWITH TRAPPINGS OF OF THE MASKSINGER.

IT WAS JUST OF ALL THEKIDS HAVE SO MUCH FUN.WAY SO YOU ARE WATCHINGTHIS SEASON SITTING WITH YOURKIDS AND WHERE THEY GUESSINGWHO THEY THOUGHT I WAS BEHINDTHE CRAB MASK.YES, THEY GUESS WAS ME.IT.

I MEAN YOUR YOUR DANCEMOVES ARE SO ICONIC WHAT ITWAS IT HARD TO BE TRAPPED INTHAT COSTUME.

I MEAN.FOR ME YOU KNOW MOVING ANDTALKING IS PART OF HOW YOUEXPRESS YOURSELF, BUT YOUCAN'T DO THAT IN THE COSTUME.YOU COULD NOT YOU COULD NOTSPECIALLY THAT CONSTANT THATCONSTAND WAS SO RESTRICTED,YOU KNOW AS FAR AS MY LEGS WASCONCERNED BECAUSE I WAS INSUCH TIGHT.

I DIDN'T GET ACHANCE TO DO BIBLES ORANYTHING LIKE THAT GRATEFULTHAT I DID THEY WOULD LIKETHEY WENT AGAINST LONG TIMETHEY WHAT I WAS WONDERING HOWDO YOU PICK THE SONGS AND WASIT HARD TO NOT WANT TO PUT ONETHAT'S A REALLY FOR THE JUDGESMAY RIGHT.I DON'T THINK YOU CAN DOYOUR OWN THAT I DIDN'T WANT TODO MY SONGS BECAUSE I LEFT ALOTPHIL COLLINS IN THE AIRTONIGHT THOUGH THAT WAS AGREAT SONG.

YOU DID A GREAT JOB PERFORMING TOO. THANK YOU SO SO THAT'S ONE MY FAVORITE PHIL COLLINS IS ONE OF MY FAVORITE DRUM SOLO RIGHT THERE 2 OF THE AIR TONIGHT, WHAT'S NEXT FOR YOU YOU DON'T HAVE THE MASK SINGER MASS DANCE OR MAYBE. GET SUITED UP AND IT TO WAR WITH NEW EDITION OUT SOMETIME IN THE NEAR FUTURE AND THAT SHOULD BE COMING OUT SOMETIME IN THE FALL. SO BUT I HAVE TO ADMIT WE HAVE BEEN SO EXCITED TO BE EVERYONE HERE HAS BEEN SINGING YOUR SONG PLAY YOUR SONG BREAK-IN SO AND JUST AS OFTEN BE ABLE TO HAVE SO MUCH FOR BOBBY BROWN, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US THIS MORNING, A GREAT JOB ON THE MASSING OF WE LOVE WATCHING YOU HAVE A GREAT DAY.