India Sets World Record for New COVID-19 Cases.

On April 22, the world's second-most populous country reported 314,835 new COVID-19 infections.

That puts India's total at over 15.9 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, the second-highest in the world next to the U.S. The country is also experiencing a shortage of beds, medicine and oxygen.

On April 21, the New Delhi High Court ordered the government to provide industrial oxygen to hospitals instead.

You can't have people die because there is no oxygen.

Beg, borrow or steal, it is a national emergency, New Delhi High Court judges, via NBC News.

Vaccines will be made available to anyone over the age of 18 in India starting on May 1.

But health experts say the country won't have enough doses for the 600 million people who may seek to get vaccinated