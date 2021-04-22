India Hospitals: Shortages of beds and oxygen supplies

India recorded more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday - the highest single-day rise seen in the world.
And for the second day in a row, more than 2000 people died from the disease.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the..