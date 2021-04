Maharashtra active tally at 6.9 lakh, 67,013 new COVID cases

Situation in the country is getting worse day by day amid COVID second wave.

Maharashtra reported 67,013 new COVID-19 cases, 62,298 recoveries and 568 deaths in the last 24 hours.

While Kerala registered 26,995 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths on April 22.

States like Karnataka reported 25,795 cases, Tamil Nadu reported 12,652, and Gujarat reports 13,105 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours.