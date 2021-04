Contestants Make History On 'The Price Is Right'

Contestants Kiara Thomas and Jack Zager made history on Wednesday's “The Price Is Right” and “The Price Is Right at Night".

The pair both managed to spin $1 on the Big Wheel twice, which is a rare move in itself let alone doing it again.

They both won $1,000, before nabbing themselves an additional $25,000 due to the rarity of the situation with the second spin.