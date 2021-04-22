Skip to main content
Disney removing plastic boxes on certain dolls for environment

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:18s 0 shares 1 views
Disney announced its doing away with plastic on the boxes for its classic doll line.

15 dolls including Belle, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa will come in new plastic-free packaging.

