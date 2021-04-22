Hilary Duff Lands 'How I Met Your Mother' Spin-Off Series

Hilary Duff has her next big project on her hands!
The "Lizzie McGuire" star has landed the role of Sophie in the upcoming "How I Met Your Mother" spin-off series.
Plus, more TV news, including a new "American Horror Story" cast member.
Hulu has given the project a straight-to-series order, seven years after creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger first teased..
After several attempts to launch a How I Met Your Mother spin-off series, Hilary Duff has been tapped to "suit up" and star in..