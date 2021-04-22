Hilary Duff Lands 'How I Met Your Mother' Spin-Off Series
Hilary Duff Lands 'How I Met Your Mother' Spin-Off Series

Hilary Duff has her next big project on her hands!

The "Lizzie McGuire" star has landed the role of Sophie in the upcoming "How I Met Your Mother" spin-off series.

Plus, more TV news, including a new "American Horror Story" cast member.