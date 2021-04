Jharkhand govt announces free vaccination for all above 18-years

Government of India had announced that everyone above 18-years will be eligible to get vaccinated from May 01.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took another step in the same direction and announced free vaccination to all above the age of 18-years.

Currently there are 40,942 active cases in the state.

On April 22, the state reported 7,595 new COVID infections and 106 deaths.

The death toll of Jharkhand mounted to 1,715.