Florida Supreme Court Rejects Recreational Pot Amendment

Backers of the proposed amendment sought to put it on the 2022 ballot and had submitted hundreds of thousands of petition signatures.

But in a 5-2 ruling, the Supreme Court said the proposed ballot summary --- wording that people see when they cast ballots --- would mislead “voters into believing that the recreational use of marijuana in Florida will be free of any repercussions, criminal or otherwise.”