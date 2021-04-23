Upstate New York slammed with spring snowstorm
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:26s 0 shares 1 views
A late spring snowstorm slammed Upstate New York on Thursday, April 22.
A late spring snowstorm slammed Upstate New York on Thursday, April 22.
According to the National Weather Service, the storm was a combination of snow from a storm that swept up from the south and some additional accumulation from a lake effect snow blowing off Lake Ontario.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Andrea Rovenski / @joey_frascati.