Friday, April 23, 2021

Upstate New York slammed with spring snowstorm

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A late spring snowstorm slammed Upstate New York on Thursday, April 22.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm was a combination of snow from a storm that swept up from the south and some additional accumulation from a lake effect snow blowing off Lake Ontario.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Andrea Rovenski / @joey_frascati.

