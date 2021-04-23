Earth Day: Dealing with Drought

From the mountains to the ocean and everything in between, California is home to natural wonders, stunning sites and weather that can't be beat.
But the Golden State is also home to its share of environmental struggles, including drought.
From the mountains to the ocean and everything in between, California is home to natural wonders, stunning sites and weather that can't be beat.
But the Golden State is also home to its share of environmental struggles, including drought.
This is NOT the way to Earth Day! #FailArmy . . #naturelovers #mothernatureisbeautiful #earthday2021 #earthdayeveryday..
Baltimore Buzz: Earth Day