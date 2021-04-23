Sharpton blames 'stench of racism' in Wright death

Speaking at Daunte Wright's funeral, Reverend Al Sharpton has rebuked police over the possibility the 20-year-old black man, shot and killed during a traffic stop in Minneapolis, was pulled over for having air fresheners on his mirror.He said: "air fresheners is to keep the bad odours out.

When we come today, as the air fresheners for Minnesota, we trying to get the stench of police brutality out of the atmosphere.

We're trying to get the stench of racism out of the atmosphere.

We're trying to get the stench of racial profiling out of the atmosphere.

"We come to Minnesota as air fresheners because your air is to odorous for us to breathe.

We can't breathe in your stinking air no more."