Health officials say vaccine hesitancy is low across Massachusetts, but is targeting a new ad campaign in communities where it's slightly higher.

I have done it.

Have gotten the shot inboth englishand spanish.

The state is rolling outnew ads, just the facts, get the vax,encouraging people to get vaccinated.There is a light at the end of thetunnel but we're not that close to ityet.

On the Cape variants have keptpositivity rates high, but vaccinationrates are the strongest in the state.Still some are holding off.

We're stillseeing a lot of hesitancy from some ofthat middle age group to sign up atthis point in time, the state is nowadding three sites on the Cape to thestates pre registration system.

This isgoing to be a great way of streamliningthe whole operation, which healthofficials say could make the process ofgetting fully vaccinated easier.

It'staken a little longer than I've liked.State Senator Julian Seer says therollout has been rocky but he seesencouraging signs as the busy summertravel season approaches.

The vastmajority of Cape potters will bevaccinated before the height of thesummer season.And some clinics are now offering walkin appointments to make getting thatvaccine even easier.