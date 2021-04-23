After Daunte Wright’s Funeral, His Brother Says Fight For Justice Is Just Beginning
After Daunte Wright’s Funeral, His Brother Says Fight For Justice Is Just Beginning

In a place that has seen turmoil erupt in the late hours of the night, a sense of peace shined across the area surrounding the Brooklyn Center police department Thursday evening, Jeff Wagner reports (3:08).

WCCO 4 News At 10 - April 22, 2021