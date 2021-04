Suncoast flag football claims district title

Suncoast flag football picks up a shutout victory on their way to another district title for the school this year.

THE SUNCOAST DEFENSEHAD DIFFERENT IDEAS THOUGH.CHARGERS PULL OUT THE 14 TO 0WIN TO CLAIM THEIR SECONDSTRAIGHT DISTRICT TITLE.

THETITLE IS JUST PART OF THECULTURE AT SUNCOAST, AS IT'STHE SCHOOL'S 7TH DIFFERENTDISTRICT TITLE THIS SCHOOLYEAR.

FOR THE FLAG FOOTBALLPROGRAM, TONIGHT'S WIN WASABOUT THE PLAYERS THAT DIDN'TGET TO COMPETE LAST YEARJASON POWELL -- THAT ACTUALLYHELPED US OUT A LOT IN REGARDSTO THE MOTIVATION PIECEBECAUSE WE HAD A LOT OFVETERANS, WE HAD A LOT OFSENIORS SO THEM HAVING THEOPPORTUNITY TO HAVE A SEASONAND FOLLOW THE PATH THAT WASPUT FORTH BEFORE THEM WASACTUALLY GREAT FOR THEM TOACTUALLY FOLLOW AND ACTUALLYCOME OUT ON THE TOP END