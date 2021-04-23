CNN goes to frontline of Yemen's key battleground
CNN goes to frontline of Yemen's key battleground

In Yemen, fierce clashes in the last major northern stronghold for the internationally recognized government could mark a turning point in the deadly six-year conflict.

The oil-rich city of Marib is now at the center of a military escalation by Iran-backed Houthi rebels attempting to extend their control of the country further east with a devastating campaign of drone and missile attacks on both Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi-backed government forces say US president Joe Biden’s decision to reverse Trump’s widely criticized designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group has only emboldened the rebel group.

CNN’s Nic Robertson gained access to Marib’s frontline, where the battle for control in the ancient desert city is raging on.