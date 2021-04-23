CNN goes to frontline of Yemen's key battleground

In Yemen, fierce clashes in the last major northern stronghold for the internationally recognized government could mark a turning point in the deadly six-year conflict.

The oil-rich city of Marib is now at the center of a military escalation by Iran-backed Houthi rebels attempting to extend their control of the country further east with a devastating campaign of drone and missile attacks on both Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi-backed government forces say US president Joe Biden’s decision to reverse Trump’s widely criticized designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group has only emboldened the rebel group.

CNN’s Nic Robertson gained access to Marib’s frontline, where the battle for control in the ancient desert city is raging on.