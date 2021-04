HELP UNWANTED! Las Vegas businesses report few candidates want available jobs

The economy is beginning to turn around both nationally and locally but some businesses around Las Vegas report they are having a tough time finding willing and qualified workers for available positions.

ANDRECRUITERS SAY..TIMES ARE TOUGH TO FINDPEOPLE WHO WANT TO WORK!!!LAS VEGAS IS GETTING BACKTO BUSINESS..THAT MEANS JOBS... ANDHIRING PEOPLE.JOB FAIRS LIKE THIS ONE ATCIRCA..HAD PEOPLE APPLYING..BUT OTHER COMPANIES SAY..IT’S A STRUGGLE."WE ARE A PRE-AND POST NATALFITNESS COMPANY WE OFFERBASICALLY FITS FITNESS PROGRAMSFOR MOMS AT EVERY STAGE OFMOTHERHOOD.

"JESSICA PERALTA IS THEOWNER OF FIT 4 MOM..SHE’S HAVING A TOUGH TIMEFILLING VACANT POSITIONS FROMTRAINERS TO SUPPORT STAFF.." BEFORE THE SHUT DOWN WE HAD ASTAFF OF 27 WE ARE A SMALLBUSINESS AND RIGHT NOW WE’REACTUALLY SITTING AT A STAFF ATNINE SO WE’RE LOOKING TOREPLENISH BACK TO THAT FULL TEAMOF 27."TEMP AGENCIES ANDRECRUITERS SAY..INDEED..FINDING WILLING ANDQUALIFIED APPLICANTS..IS A TOUGH TASK"I’VE BEEN IN THE EMPLOYMENT ANDSTAFFING FOR OVER 20 YEARS ANDI’VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKETHIS, EVER."SONIA PETKEWICH OWNSTAUREAN CONSULTING GROUP..SHE SAYS..

EVEN GOOD..HIGH WAGE JOBS..

ARE GETTINGFEWER BITES"THE AMOUNT OF APPLICANTS THATTHEY ARE GETTING IS LIKE TWO ORTHREE WHEREAS A YEAR AGO ITWOULD BE 20 PEOPLE IN LINE FORTHOSE JOBS.

"SONIA BELIEVES THERE ARESEVERAL FACTORS AT PLAY..FIRST..

THE MOVE TOWORKING FROM HOME..

HAS MADE IN-PERSON WORK..

LESS APPETIZINGFOR SOME..THERE’S ALSO EXTENDEDFEDERAL UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS..AND COMPANIES ARETIGHTENING BELTS ONCOMPENSATION..PAYING LESS FOR THE SAMEJOBS POST PANDEMIC.."I THINK SOME COMPANIES ARELIMITING THE CAPACITY FROM ACOMPENSATION PERSPECTIVE SO THECANDIDATES MIGHT NOT FEEL THATTHE SALARY THAT ARE BEINGOFFERED IS COMPETITIVE SOTHEY’RE WILLING TO HOLD OUT ALITTLE BIT.

""I FEEL LIKE IT’S A LITTLE BITOF A JIGSAW PUZZLE WHERE THERE’SA LOT OF MOVING PARTS AND WE’REJUST WORKING TO TAKE IT ONE STEPAT A TIME AND BRINGING ON STAFFTHAT’S VERY MUCH NEEDED.

"JESSICA SAYS..WOMEN AND ESPECIALLYMOMS..MADE BIG CHANGES DURINGTHE PANDEMIC..JUGGLING DISTANCE LEARNINGFOR KIDS..AND MANY LEFT THEWORKFORCE...REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS13 ACTION NEWS.IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR AJOB RIGHT NOW..WE HAVE A FULL LIST OFUPCOMING JOB FAIRS ON OURWEBSITE...JU