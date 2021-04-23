Baby squid amazes US filmer by changing colour once placed back into sea

This baby squid amazed a filmer in Massachusetts, US, as it changed colour when it was placed back into the sea.

Matthew Nochisaki was filming as he placed a small squid back into the sea, seeing its skin rapidly change colour.

He said: "So, last summer while I was roaming North Truro, I encountered a longfin inshore squid that washed up on the beach.

"I noticed its chromatophores shifting patterns.

After a few minutes of placing it back in the water, it became alert and active and started rapidly shifting colours from red to white, with flecks of gold pulsating on and off.

"Hopefully, this video brings attention to how beautiful and stunning our native wildlife on the East Coast can be!

Just right outside of my cottage on upper Cape Cod, I was able to interact with this gorgeous animal!" This footage was filmed in August 2020.