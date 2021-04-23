Adventures of Tintin! Video shows amazing cloud that looks just like Tintin's loyal canine companion Snowy bounding through the

A giant cloud that looked like a cute white dog left onlookers in Thailand baffled as it moved across the sky.

Captured on April 19 north of the capital Bangkok by John Greene, the cloud bears a startling resemblance to Snowy, the fictional character in "The Adventures of Tintin" comics series by Belgian cartoonist Hergé.

Snowy is a white Wire Fox Terrier and loyal companion to Tintin.

Greene, a retired computer engineer from County Leitrim in Ireland now living in Pathum Thani Province, about 70km north of Bangkok, told Newsflare: "As I was gazing out my window a few days ago I spotted this scene in the sky.

It immediately brought back memories of my childhood and my favourite dog on TV, Snowy.

I immediately grabbed my camera and started recording.

You never know what surprises we will find in the clouds.

It's fun to let the imagination wonder sometimes and dream.

"I also sent the video to my good friend in the UK, who was broken hearted at the loss of her pet dog Sal, just a few days before I took my video.

She said it made her happy and she imagined that this was Sal, having fun and racing to heaven."