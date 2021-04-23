This dog can surf for 100m and has a Guinness World Record to prove it

Abbie Girl is a kelpie who holds the record for the longest wave surfed by a dog in open water after surfing a 107.2-metres-long (351-feet 8-inches) wave in San Diego, California in October 2011.

Abbie has also happily gone skydiving with her owner, Michael Uy.

Abbie Girl set her record at the Surf City Surf Dog event, beating more than 20 other participants.

Footage shows the kelpie expertly navigate the waves by maintaining her balance on a surfboard.

Abbie Girl's owner adopted her as a shy rescue dog five years ago.

To build her confidence, he would take her to a beach used by other dog owners.

She would follow him into the water and enjoy jumping on his surfboard.

One day he allowed her to float with the wave and she didn't fall off.

Since then, she's always loved to surf.

Kelpies are an Australian dog breed.

They herd sheep, occasionally jumping on the backs of stubborn individuals to steer them while balancing on top - exactly the same balancing skills needed for surfing.