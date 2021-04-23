Gravy wrestling enthusiast inducted into Guinness World Records for most wins

UK-based wrestler Joel Hicks has been inducted into the Guinness World Records for the most World Gravy Wrestling Championship wins.

This man's wrestling ability is different gravy!

Hicks, known as Gandalf the Gravy, has won the men's category at tournament five times - 2007, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2018.

The gravy wrestling competition was established in order to raise funds for the East Lancashire Hospice and competitors' nominated charities.

Combat involves two-minute tussles between amateur wrestlers in a 16,000-litre pool of Lancashire gravy, with the winner of each bout going through to the next round.

All competitors must be in fancy dress, as per the official rules, and "serious aggressiveness, roughness or unsportsmanlike conduct" is disallowed.

This footage was filmed in August 2018.