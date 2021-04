Starmer thinks govt should have ‘acted sooner’ on India

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that whilst he is “glad that the government has acted” on India’s recent surge in coronavirus cases, he does think “they should have acted sooner”.

India has now officially been added to the UK’s 'red list', meaning people returning to the UK from the country must now enter hotel quarantine.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn