This father-daughter team spent hours taking apart an entire wood chipper in order to rescue a kitten that was stuck inside

This father and daughter team spent four-and-a-half hours dismantling a huge wood chipper to rescue a kitten that was stuck inside. Erica Urbanovitch, 37, saw a mother cat fretting and walking around a wood chipper in her garden.She called her father Ron Urbanovitch, 65, and the pair discovered the kitten had climbed into the machine and become trapped between the wood chipper's blades. Ron, from Tampa Bay, Florida, said: "Erica found the cat and was really fired up.

So, we started taking it apart. "The mother cat was sitting there watching us the entire time. "Eventually, I had to call Troy-Bilt, the company that made the wood chipper, because there was no way to get him out."A tech stayed on the line with me for an hour and a half to help me finish taking it apart."All in all, Ron and Erica spent over four hours working on the machine, before finally getting the kitten out safely.Ron added: "There are some really heavy blades that grind the leaves up.

He was stuck in there. "We couldn't even see the cat until we got the last piece of the wood chipper off." But for all their effort, the kitten didn't have a shred of gratitude following the rescue."He was an angry ball of teeth and nails," Erica said. "When I pulled him out, he bit and scratched me."Ron and Erica's next project will be reassembling the massive wood chipper they took apart.