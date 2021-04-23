Nomadland takes top prize at Film Independent Spirit Awards

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao’s portrayal of itinerant communities in the modern American West, was named best feature, continuing its dominance of awards season.Nomadland has won best film at the Golden Globes, Baftas, Critics’ Choice Awards and Producers Guild of America Awards, among others.
Nomadland gets Oscars boost after bagging top prize at Independent Spirit Awards
Promising Young Woman and The Sound Of Metal stars Carey Mulligan and Riz Ahmed were among the Film Independent Spirit Award..