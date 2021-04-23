Volunteers cook food for Covid-19 patients after resurgence of cases in Thailand

Volunteers were cooking meals for Covid-19 patients today (April 23) amid a resurgence in cases in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Ruamkatanyu foundation has deployed their rescue volunteers to make 3,000 boxes of meals to send to three field hospitals in Bangkok and Pathum Thani that have been detaining anyone who tests positive for the virus since April 20.

The volunteers began the process at 9am using giant frying pans to make stir-fried meat and vegetables served with rice, which was cooked in enormous multi-tiered steamers.

The movement gained support from Suksan Kittisupakorn, director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Medical Service Department, and will now continue for at least three weeks.

Thailand has seen record Covid-19 cases in recent weeks following an outbreak linked to upmarket nightclubs and coyote bars in the capital Bangkok.

Officials have put 18 provinces as ‘red zones’ with 59 still at risk of an increase in infections.

The country has recorded 48,113 cases and 117 deaths as of April 23.