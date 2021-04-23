This world record-holding sandcastle is almost 60 feet tall and was made by a team of 20

This sandcastle is almost 60 feet tall and has been added to the Guinness World Records.

The structure was completed in Binz, Germany, in 2019 and is 57-feet-11-inches-tall, making it the world's tallest sandcastle.

A team of 12 sculptors and eight technicians from Russia, Poland, Hungary, Germany, Holland and Latvia created the huge structure in three-and-a-half weeks.

There’s no internal structure supporting the castle up, and no additives in the water to bind the 11,000 tonnes of sand together.

The attempt was led by Thomas van den Dungen, a sand sculpting enthusiast who has already been involved in three successful Guinness World Records attempts, including the longest sand sculpture and most sandcastles built in one hour.