All CMs agreed for one rate of vaccine for Centre, state in meeting with PM: Chhattisgarh CM

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel on April 23 said in today's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over deteriorating condition of COVID-19 in the country, all the Chief Ministers of the states has raised the price issue of vaccines, and said there should be one rate of vaccines for Centre and state.

"Regarding vaccination drive from May 1st, we asked how many vaccines will be given to us by the Centre.

Also asked that how many vaccines, and when will we get from the 2 companies.

All CMs said there should be one rate (of vaccines for centre and state)," Baghel told ANI.