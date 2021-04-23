New body came footage of police shooting in Ohio

This morning we have another look at the body camera video and a warning that some of you may find it disturbing.

NEW DETAILS ABOUT A16-YEAR-OLD GIRL SHOT AND KILLEDBY POLICE IN OHIO.THIS MORNING WE HAVEANOTHER LOOK AT THE BODY CAMERAVIDEO--A WARNING SOME OF YOU MAYFIND IT DISTURBING.A WOMAN WHO CARED FORMAKHIA BRYANT SAYS THE TEENBEGAN FIGHTING WITH A KNIFEAFTER GETTING INTO AN ARGUMENTWITH OTHERS OVER CLEANING THEHOUSE.MAKHIA'S MOTHER ISDEVASTATED BY THE DEATH-- SAYINGSHE JUST WANTS THE WORLD TO KNOWWHO HER DAUGHTER REALLY WAS.Paula Bryant: "I want the worldto know that Ma'Khia wasbeautiful.

She was humble.

She’dlove to look after people.

Sheloved her brothers and sisters."PROTESTORS HAVE BEENGATHERING IN OHIO SAYING THEWHOLE SITUATION WAS REGRETTABLE- AND MAKHIA BRYANT WAS TOOYOUNG TO LOSE HER LIFE.SOME, QUESTIONING WHY THEOFFICER CHOSE TO USE HIS GUNINSTEAD OF A TASER.WE DUG UP SOME ANSWERS TOTHOSE QUESTIONS.DURING A PRESS CONFERENCETHE COLUMBUS POLICE CHIEF STATEDTHE OFFICER WAS WITHIN HIS LEGALRIGHT TO USE THE GUN."If there is not deadly forcebeing perpetrated on someoneelse at that time, the officermight have time, cover, anddistance to use a taser.

But ifthose things aren’t present andthere is an active assault goingon in which someone could losetheir life, an officer can usetheir firearm to protect thatthird person."OFFICIALS SAY OFFICERNICHOLAS REARDON IS NOW OFF THESTREETS AS OFFICIALS INVESTIGATETHE