Friday, April 23, 2021

Dow Movers: INTC, TRV

Dow Movers: INTC, TRV

In early trading on Friday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%.

Year to date, Travelers Companies registers a 12.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 7.3%.

Intel is showing a gain of 16.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 3.8%, and Salesforce.

Om, trading up 0.8% on the day.

