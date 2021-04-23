PM: There is nothing ‘sleazy’ about Dyson messages

Boris Johnson has insisted there is nothing “sleazy” about his messages with Sir James Dyson as he prepared to publish the communications in an attempt to cool a lobbying row.The Prime Minister said the texts exchanged with the billionaire would be published later on Friday, as Downing Street declined to dismiss suggestions they had been leaked by former aide Dominic Cummings.
Boris Johnson’s Dyson texts to be published ‘today’
ODN
