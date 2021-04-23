Oxygen leak that led to deaths of 24 COVID-19 patients at Indian hospital caught on CCTV

An oxygen leak that led to the deaths of 24 COVID-19 patients at an Indian hospital has been caught on CCTV.

The footage from April 21 shows a cloud of white fumes being released from an oxygen storage unit in Zakir Hussain Municipal Hospital.

This leak disrupted the oxygen supply for around 30 minutes seeing 24 COVID-19 die.

Around 150 patients were oxygen-dependent or on ventilators at the time.

The state's government has ordered a probe into the incident.