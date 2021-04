Top 10 Disney Channel Characters We All Had A Crush On Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:52s 23 Apr 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Top 10 Disney Channel Characters We All Had A Crush On Our Disney Channel childhood crushes are all grown up now. Our Disney Channel childhood crushes are all grown up now.

Our Disney Channel childhood crushes are all grown up now. Our countdown includes Austin Moon, Chad Danforth, Alex Russo, and more!

Explore