Ludi Lin On Getting In Shape For 'Mortal Kombat'

The James Wan-produced "Mortal Kombat" reboot is officially here and star Ludi Lin dishes on physically preparing to bring Liu Kang to the big screen.

Plus, his co-stars Josh Lawson and Jessica McNamee look back on their experience on set.