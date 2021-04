Maharashtra reports 66,836 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Situation in the country is getting worse day by day amid COVID second wave.

Maharashtra reported 66,836 new COVID19 cases, 74,045 recoveries and 773 deaths in the last 24 hours.

While Kerala registered 28,447 positive COVID-19 cases, 5,663 recoveries and 27 deaths on April 23.

States like West Bengal reported 12,876 cases, Rajasthan reported 15,398 and Tamil Nadu reported 13,776 fresh COVID19 cases COVID cases in last 24 hours.