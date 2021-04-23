Ponies detained at Belfast port due to Brexit paperwork errors released

Four ponies detained at Belfast Port for almost five weeks due to issues with Northern Ireland Protocol paperwork have been released to their new owners.Their arrival at the family farm near Ballygowan, Co Down, came after a judge ordered their release on Thursday.
Extra cost of post-Brexit paperwork sees NI exports routed via Republic instead
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Time and money is being wasted chasing unnecessary paperwork for businesses exporting from Northern Ireland to the EU, a leading..