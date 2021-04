US health panel urges restarting Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations

A US health panel says it is time to resume use of Johnson and Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, despite a very rare risk of blood clots.Out of nearly eight million people vaccinated before the US suspended using J&J’s shot, health officials uncovered 15 cases of a highly unusual kind of blood clot, three of them fatal.

All were women, most younger than 50.