Top 10 Things You Missed in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 6

For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU callbacks you might’ve missed in this episode of the Disney+ series.

This Marvel finale will blow your mind!

This Marvel finale will blow your mind!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU callbacks you might’ve missed in this episode of the Disney+ series.

Our countdown includes Sam’s Historic Connection to NYC, “On Your Left” Comes Full Circle, John Walker May Join a Superhero Team, and more!