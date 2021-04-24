Google Meet will now let users add video backgrounds

Continuing with the ongoing trend of flashy backgrounds during video calls, Google Meet will soon be adding the feature to replace backgrounds with a video.

While you won't be able to use your own videos as backgrounds, Google will offer three options to begin with: a classroom, party, and forest, promising further additions later, reported Mashable.

Google has allowed Meet users to add custom backgrounds to their video calls since October 2020, but this is the first time they've included videos in this option.

This new video background feature will arrive in the coming weeks.

It's yet another feature that's making the platform look even more similar to its competitor Zoom.

Video backgrounds have been available as virtual backgrounds through Zoom for the last year.

Meanwhile, Google is also rolling out some other features for Meet, including the ability to pin yourself as a tile, hide entirely, or pin multiple video feeds at once to customise what you're looking at during a meeting.