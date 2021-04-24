Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, April 24, 2021

Hellacious hailstorm hammers Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:43s 0 shares 1 views
Hellacious hailstorm hammers Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex
Hellacious hailstorm hammers Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex

A storm system moved into Texas bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and hail throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex area on Friday, April 23.

A storm system moved into Texas bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and hail throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex area on Friday, April 23.

The National Weather Service has issued tornado warnings for some parts of the state.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Andrea Rovenski / @jwgcmh.

Explore

You might like