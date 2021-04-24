Hellacious hailstorm hammers Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex

A storm system moved into Texas bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and hail throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex area on Friday, April 23.

The National Weather Service has issued tornado warnings for some parts of the state.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Andrea Rovenski / @jwgcmh.