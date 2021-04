Discarded Things Movie (2020) - Karen Abercrombie, Cameron Arnett Marcus, Flame Gray

Discarded Things Movie (2020) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: When the life of Grace Wyatt, an esteemed music professor, is disrupted by the tragic loss of her husband Eric, Grace retreats to substance abuse as a way to cope with her grief.

Tossed out of her lavish academic world and finally at rock-bottom, Grace seeks help from a Christian recovery center.

Starring Karen Abercrombie, Cameron Arnett, Marcus "Flame" Gray, Sharonne Lainer