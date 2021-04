COVID-19: Mumbai remains deserted due to strict restrictions

Maharashtra facing unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases and fresh lockdown-like restriction announced to break the chain of the virus.

The streets of Mumbai remained silent on April 24.

Assembly of five or more people at once place banned till May 1 and essential services, including grocery stores, are permitted to operate only between 7 and 11 am.

On April 23, Maharashtra reported 66,836 new COVID cases, 773 deaths.