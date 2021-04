Seventh-ranked IWU softball takes two from USF

The University of Saint Francis Cougars (12-24; 10-16 Crossroads) played host to the No.

7 Indiana Wesleyan University Wildcats (36-6; 25-5 Crossroads) Friday afternoon at Westendorf Field in a doubleheader, and lost both games by scores of 9-1 and 7-1.