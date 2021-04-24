Increasing clouds with an isolated shower

A disturbance will pass just south of the state on Saturday providing the chance for light, but at times, steady rain showers.
The most prolonged period of rain will be south of I-96, while locations north of I-96 see just occasional showers.
With the clouds and wet weather, highs will stay in the mid-50s on Saturday.
42 degrees tonight.
