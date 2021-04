COVID: India remains silent amid weekend lockdown

Due to prevailing COVID-19 situation, the weekend lockdown has been imposed in parts of the country.

Streets of Moradabad remained silent amid restrictions.

Similarly, all urban areas of Odisha is under lockdown till 5 am on Monday.

In Kerala, shops were closed due to weekend lockdown to break the chain of virus and only essential services are allowed.

Likewise, shops were closed in Bengaluru as well.

On April 23, the country had reported 3.32 lakh COVID cases in a day.