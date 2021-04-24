Bangkok party streets deserted amid COVID-19 resurgence

Hundreds of bars, restaurants and nightclubs located in the Thai capital were ordered to close.

As COVID-19 cases have surged again in Thailand, usually busy streets have been deserted in Bangkok.

Officials have now declared 18 provinces as ‘red zones’ with 59 still at risk of an increase in infections.

The country has recorded 2,839 new cases on Saturday (April 24) and 8 deaths.