Justice NV Ramana takes oath as new CJI

Justice NV Ramana took oath as the new Chief Justice of India (CJI) on April 24.

He was administered the oath by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu along with other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

Justice NV Ramana succeeded Justice SA Bobde and became the 48th person to hold the post of Chief Justice of India.